Michigan State University shooting: What we know about the alleged suspect

Michigan State Police have released more information about the suspect believed to have opened fire inside of two buildings on campus at Michigan State University Monday night.

According to MSU, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believed the shooter was on foot as of 9:20 p.m. People on and near campus should shelter in place.

Just before 9:30, a little more than an hour after the shooting, police said there was a second shooting at the MSU Union, just a short walk away.

MSU police said on Twitter that 3 people were killed, in addition to five people who were hospitalized after the shooting at Berkey

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 11 p.m. that they are searching for only one suspect, who was last seen on foot on the north side of the MSU Union.

Rozman said the shooter is a shorter Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a hat.

MSU Police are planning to give another update around 12:20 a.m.

Shortly after the suspect notification went out, another alert went out to students indicating there was another shooting on campus. It is not currently known if this is a third shooting location or a template message that went out to students.

Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.

