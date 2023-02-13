Michigan State graduate shares details of Monday night’s shooting

article

A Michigan State University graduate who has friends still on campus when police reported a shooting Monday night shares what the scene is like for his loved ones.

Speaking with Fox TV Stations, Jordan Robinson says received an alert from MSUPD about the shooting on his phone.

"I'm fearing right now. Nobody knows what's going on," Robinson said.

Watch the full interview to get more details:

Police are investigating after shots were fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.

According to MSU police, shots were fired near Berkey Hall, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believe the shooter is on foot as of 9:20 p.m. The shooting was first reported at 8:40 p.m. People are told to shelter in place.

The shooting happened near Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science on the northern boundary of campus.

State troopers could be seen with rifles instructing students and faculty to stay inside, according to WLNS.

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in the capital of Lansing.

This story is developing check back for more details.