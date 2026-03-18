Michael Patrick King on “Comeback" collaborator Lisa Kudrow: “She is Charlie Chaplin"

The Brief The critically acclaimed comedy series "The Comeback" is set to return for a third season on HBO this Sunday, March 22nd. The series originally premiered in 2005 and stars Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a camera-conscious former sitcom actress making a comeback through reality television. Executive producer and co-creator Michael Patrick King says the upcoming season is about "the next big threat," AI.



Ask Michael Patrick King about the reaction to the first season of "The Comeback," and you’ll get four simple words: "People were very confused."

Premiering in 2005, "The Comeback" stars Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a camera-conscious former sitcom actress making a comeback through reality television.

"There was no ‘Real Housewives,’" says the co-creator and executive producer about the original season. "People were very confused about how some woman who has everything could still put herself in front of a camera and grind herself up for attention. And look what’s happened since!"

"The Comeback" scored Emmy nominations for both Kudrow and King, and returned nine years later for a critically-acclaimed second season. A long-awaited third season will premiere on HBO on March 22nd, and King promises another cutting-edge commentary on the current state of television.

"This season is about the next big threat, which is AI," King told us from the red carpet at the recent SCAD TVfest in Atlanta.

Aside from "The Comeback," King co-created the hit TV show "2 Broke Girls" and was director, writer, and executive producer for the landmark HBO series "Sex and the City." Asked about centering funny women in his work, King says he found early inspiration from his mother and three sisters, and from stars including Candice Bergen, with whom he worked on "Murphy Brown."

"Since I’ve come to Hollywood, I’ve been blessed to work with incredibly funny women," he says. "Lisa is beyond. One of a kind. I think she is Charlie Chaplin."

Season 3 of "The Comeback" premieres Sunday, March 22nd at 10:30 p.m. on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.