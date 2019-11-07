Michael Buble announces 2020 North American tour

article

Grammy-Award winning Canadian crooner Michael Bublé announced 27 North American tour dates Thursday.

Bublé won his first career Grammy Award in 2007 for Best Traditional Pop Album for Call Me Irresponsible.

The singer took a step back from his career to focus on his family after his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have two sons.

Fans will get the chance to hear his velvety voice in person as he tours across the United States and Canada.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville, Fla. on March 17, 2020. His other scheduled tour dates include:

• March 18 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

• March 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

• March 21 - Atlanta City, NJ- Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

• March 22 - Albany, NY -Times Union Center

• March 24 - Uniondale, NY- NYCB LIVE: Nassau Coliseum

• March 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

• March 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

• March 28 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

• March 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

• March 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

• April 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

• April 3 - Oklahoma, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

• April 4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

• April 5 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

• May 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

• May 3 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

• May 5 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

• May 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

• May 9 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

• May 13 - De Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

• May 14 - Moline, IL - Taxslayer Center

• May 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

• May 17 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

• May 19 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

• May 22 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

• May 23 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Bungalow-B members will be able to purchase presale tickets on November 12 and tickets for the general public will go on sale November 18.