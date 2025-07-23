Miami-Dade deputy arrested in Georgia on child sexual abuse material charges

The Brief Carle Miranda Blum, a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy, was arrested in Georgia on federal charges related to child sexual abuse material. Blum allegedly received and produced videos and images of a 17-year-old victim, including traveling to Atlanta to record sex acts with the minor. She faces federal charges with severe penalties: 15 to 30 years for production and 5 to 20 years for receipt of child sexual exploitation material.



A uniformed deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in Georgia on federal charges related to the receipt and production of child sexual abuse material, authorities announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Carle Miranda Blum, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday in Roswell by FBI agents based in Atlanta. She remains in Georgia awaiting extradition to Florida, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida allege Blum received multiple videos and images of a 17-year-old victim engaged in sexually explicit acts. In spring 2025, she allegedly traveled to Atlanta, where she recorded several videos of herself engaged in sex acts with the minor.

Blum is charged with two federal offenses: receipt and production of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors. The production charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years, while the receipt charge carries a minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

What you can do:

More information about Project Safe Childhood is available at projectsafechildhood.gov. Suspected online child sexual exploitation can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line at 1-800-843-5678.