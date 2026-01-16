Mexican national dies in Georgia ICE custody | Consulate demands answers

article

The Brief Heber Sanchez died in ICE custody six days after an arrest for a minor traffic violation. With five deaths already, 2026 is on track to surpass last year’s record-breaking 32 detention fatalities. The Mexican Consulate is demanding clarity on the circumstances surrounding Sanchez’s death at the Georgia facility.



A 34-year-old Mexican national died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his sleeping quarters at the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

Heber Sanchez is at least the fifth person to die in ICE custody nationwide in 2026, a pace that is already exceeding the 32 deaths recorded during a record-breaking 2025.

ICE officials reported Friday night that medical staff discovered Sanchez at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, "hanging by the neck and unresponsive in his sleeping quarters." Although staff attempted life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The Mexican Consulate requested Thursday that the circumstances of the death be "clarified." While the agency provided details on how he was found, ICE has not yet responded to inquiries regarding whether the death is being investigated as a suicide or a homicide.

Timeline:

Sanchez had been in federal custody for only six days prior to his death. His path to the Lovejoy facility began on Jan. 7, when Richmond County deputies arrested him for a traffic violation.

According to ICE, Sanchez reported no signs of distress during his initial intake process. The agency maintained in a statement that it is "committed to ensuring all individuals in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments where they provide comprehensive medical care."

What they're saying:

The death of the husband and father has sparked outrage among local advocates. Christopher Williams, executive director of Sur Legal Collaborative, expressed deep skepticism regarding the agency’s account.

"We are heartbroken, we are shaken, and honestly disgusted," Williams said. "Quite frankly, ICE can't be trusted. We would need to do a lot of investigation into the exact circumstances and even then I would question."

Williams, whose organization advocates for immigrants, characterized the death as part of a broader, systemic issue within the detention system.

"Heartbreak not just for Heber and Heber's family but for all of our communities," Williams said. "We know we are not safe with ICE patrolling our streets. This feels intentional. This feels very much so like a strategy to eliminate a quote unquote problem."

"The Government of Mexico expresses its most sincere condolences to the family of the national and reiterates its commitment to provide consular protection assistance to our community," a release from the consulate states.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further information detailing the circumstances of the death. It is unclear when Sánchez was transferred from the Richmond County jail to the ICE processing facility.

Once possible, the detainee's remains will be sent back to Mexico.

What they're saying:

Sánchez was a husband and father of two, according to his GoFundMe page. Funds gathered will be used to cover funeral and repatriation costs, as well as provide financial support to his family.