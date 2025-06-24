Expand / Collapse search
Metro Atlanta woman wins big on 'The 1% Club'

By
Published  June 24, 2025 11:02am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
We can't spoil who walks away with the big money in Tuesday night's new episode of ''The 1% Club,'' but we can tell you that Julie Monroe walked away with a big chunk of change last week. She talked with Paul Milliken about her big win.

ATLANTA - It is television’s trickiest game show — but metro Atlanta’s own Julie Monroe had no problem proving herself a worthy member of "The 1% Club."

In last week’s episode of the hit FOX game show "The 1% Club," Monroe made it all the way to the final question; she and another contestant answered correctly, thus splitting the grand prize of $98,000.

"It was really good vibes," says Monroe of competing on the show, which films at Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios. "The contestants, we’d all been hanging out for a couple of hours before we started filming, so we talked to each other about how we got there, and we were rooting for each other."

As for actually playing the game — which challenges contestants to answer logic and problem-solving questions rather than trivia — Monroe says the experience is as nerve-wracking as you’d expect.

"The cameras are everywhere; you don’t even know where all the cameras are," she says. "Freezing cold, lights are bright, stakes are high … but I knew what I had to focus on."

With her $49,000 prize, Monroe says her first order of business is to take her son on a trip to Japan.

For more information on "The 1% Club," click here — and catch an all-new episode at 8 p.m. tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Julie Monroe about her big win on "The 1% Club."

Good Day AtlantaFollow Paul