Metro Atlanta woman injured in volcano eruption dies

A metro Atlanta woman injured in a volcano eruption in New Zealand has died.

Mayuri Singh, known to her friends as Mary, died from her injuries Sunday.

Singh and her husband were among the tourists visiting New Zealand's White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9.

FOX 5 News spoke to a family friend who said Mary suffered burns over 70 percent of her body.

Her death has stunned him.

Mary Dingh's husband, Pratap "Paul" Singh, remains hospitalized in Auckland from his injuries.

The death of Mary Singh brings to the total number of people killed from that volcanic eruption to 19.