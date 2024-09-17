Metro Atlanta woman celebrates 105th birthday at local church

Mrs. Sophie Carey celebrated an extraordinary milestone last weekend, marking 105 years of life. Her church, Antioch East Baptist Church, hosted a special program in her honor, recognizing her as the congregation's oldest living member.

The celebration drew family, friends, and community members, along with dignitaries and religious leaders, to commemorate the occasion. The church in Ellenwood was filled with well-wishers who came to pay tribute to Mrs. Carey’s life and legacy.

Born in 1919 in the Edgewood community, Mrs. Carey attended Atlanta Public Schools before graduating from Carver Bible College. Her family shared that she was married for 56 years and devoted her life to her family and faith, only stepping outside the home to teach Bible school.

The event was a heartwarming testament to Mrs. Carey's longevity, faith, and the strong bonds she shares with her community.