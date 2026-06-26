Metro Atlanta weekend weather: Triple-digit heat index expected

The Brief Hot and humid conditions will dominate the weekend, with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s each day. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.



Hot, humid weather is expected to settle over North Georgia this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index values expected to top 100 degrees in many areas.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the combination of high temperatures and humidity will make it feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature, creating potentially dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Heat builds through the weekend

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid-90s Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity will push "feels-like" temperatures into the triple digits during the hottest part of the day.

The most dangerous conditions are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Anyone planning outdoor activities should drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned location.

Stay safe in the heat

Health officials recommend checking on older adults, young children and anyone without access to air conditioning. Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can rise rapidly.

If you begin experiencing dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea or confusion, move to a cooler place immediately and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

🌤️ Weekend forecast

☀️ Friday

High: Low 90s

Heat index: Near 100°

Hot and humid

🌞 Saturday

High: Low to mid-90s

Heat index: 100° to 105°

Very hot with dangerous afternoon heat

🥵 Sunday

High: Mid-90s

Heat index: Around 105°

Continued hot and humid conditions

💧 Heat safety tips

🥤 Drink water frequently.

🧢 Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing.

🌳 Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

🚗 Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.