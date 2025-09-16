Expand / Collapse search

Metro Atlanta Weather: Spotty showers possible on Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 16, 2025 7:05am EDT
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Tuesday morning weather forecast

Tuesday morning weather forecast

There's a small chance of hit-or-miss showers on Tuesday. High temp of 86 expected.

The Brief

    • Spotty showers possible, mainly in northeast Georgia
    • Drought conditions expected to worsen with little rainfall
    • Highs near mid-80s, mornings and evenings remain mild

What to expect

ATLANTA - A low-pressure system lingering to the north and east of the state will bring occasional disturbances, leading to spotty showers, particularly in northeast Georgia. 

While some rain has already fallen, forecasters say the coverage is limited and any showers that do develop will be brief.

Overall, rainfall totals are expected to remain low through the next seven days. That means drought conditions are likely to worsen in the weeks ahead.

Later in the week

Temperatures will stay near seasonal averages, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. By Thursday, conditions are expected to turn even drier, with slightly hotter afternoons. 

Despite the heat, mornings and evenings will remain relatively comfortable due to lower humidity levels.

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman. 

WeatherAtlantaNews