Metro Atlanta weather: Scattered storms today; cooler temps return after weekend

The Brief North Georgia warms into upper 80s with partly cloudy skies today. Isolated storms possible, mainly in the mountains and north of Atlanta. Cold front this weekend brings relief, with highs in the 70s by Monday.



North Georgia is starting Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures just below 70 degrees, right on par with this time yesterday. Humidity isn’t too bad early, but it will become more noticeable as the day warms into the upper 80s.

What we know:

Some showers and thunderstorms developed in the North Georgia mountains this morning, with lightning moving into western North Carolina. While not widespread or severe, more isolated storms are expected to pop up through the afternoon, mainly north of the metro area.

Atlanta will see a small chance of rain, but most spots will stay dry under partly cloudy skies. The high temperature should reach 87 degrees — exactly average for early September.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Friday brings a similar setup with hot, humid conditions and only a few pop-up storms. By Saturday, a cold front will move through, sparking some scattered showers and storms but also breaking the warming trend. After highs in the low 90s Friday and Saturday, temperatures will step down into the low 80s Sunday and drop even further into the upper 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

At a glance:

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated storms north; high 87.

Friday: Hot and humid, few storms; highs near 90.

Saturday: Cold front brings scattered showers, highs in low 90s.

Sunday–Tuesday: Cooler and more comfortable, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.