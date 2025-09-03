Metro Atlanta weather: Ragweed sparks allergy season as Atlanta heats up again

The Brief Ragweed pollen count hits moderate level, triggering fall allergies. Heat returns Friday and Saturday with highs near or above 90 degrees. Cold front late weekend brings cooler air and rain chances.



Fall may be approaching, but allergy sufferers in Georgia are already feeling the effects of ragweed season.

What we know:

According to FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman, pollen counts reached 45 on Tuesday — considered a moderate level for autumn and enough to trigger symptoms for sensitive residents.

While allergy season is beginning, the forecast shows summerlike heat will return by the end of the week.

Highs are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher Friday and Saturday, with humidity making it feel even warmer. Conditions will shift sharply by late in the weekend, when a cold front is forecast to bring below-average temperatures and a chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening.

Morning temperatures have varied widely across the region, from 58 degrees in Griffin to 70 in Rome, with low 60s reported in the North Georgia mountains.

Light showers are likely north of Interstate 20 through Wednesday afternoon, though the rest of the state should remain mostly dry.

What's next:

Looking ahead,dry weather will close out the workweek, with cooler conditions setting in after the weekend cold front. Meanwhile, forecasters are monitoring a developing system in the Atlantic Ocean, though it remains far out at sea and poses no immediate threat.