Metro Atlanta Weather: Fall air moving into North Georgia this week

The Brief Tropical systems in the Atlantic pose no threat to Georgia Breezy conditions will bring drier, cooler fall air this week North Georgia mornings could dip into the 50s by the weekend



North Georgia is in for a taste of fall as breezy conditions usher in drier, cooler air later this week.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman, two tropical systems in the Atlantic are staying offshore and will have little direct impact on Georgia’s weather.

Hurricane-strength storms remain over open water, while Tropical Storm Imelda is being pulled away from the U.S. coast. At most, the systems could bring rip currents to the Georgia coast, but North Georgia will remain mostly dry.

Daytime highs this week will hover near 80 degrees before dipping slightly. By Friday and Saturday, morning lows are expected to fall into the 50s, making for a crisp start to October.

🌤️ North Georgia Forecast

Today – Wed

☀️ Mostly sunny, highs near 80°

💨 Breezy afternoons, light winds in the morning

Thu – Fri

🌬️ Stronger northeast breeze

🌡️ Cooler, drier air moves in

🌅 Morning lows dipping into the 50s

Weekend

🍂 Crisp fall mornings, 50s at sunrise

🌞 Pleasant afternoons, highs in the 70s

🌦️ Small rain chance by Sunday