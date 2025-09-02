Metro Atlanta weather: Dry week ahead, temps near 92 by Friday

The Brief Atlantic remains quiet as hurricane season peak approaches Sept. 10. Storm system off Africa has 60% chance of developing into Gabrielle. North Georgia forecast stays mostly dry with temps peaking Friday.



As the calendar moves closer to the statistical peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10, forecasters say conditions remain relatively calm across the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico. Despite the quiet Labor Day weekend, meteorologists are watching a cluster of thunderstorms off the coast of Africa that could develop into the next named storm.

The system has a 60% chance of forming over the next several days, and if it strengthens, it would be named Gabrielle. For now, the disturbance is expected to remain over open water, with any potential impact on land still far down the road.

What's next:

Closer to home, north Georgia is starting the week with clear skies and comfortable temperatures, mostly in the 60s, with some spots like Athens and Blue Ridge dipping into the 50s.

A few light showers may drift in from the west later today, but rainfall will be spotty and generally limited to areas north of a Rome-to-Canton-to-Gainesville line.

The rest of the week looks dry with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will climb gradually, peaking at around 92 degrees by Friday. After that, FOX 5 Atlanta's Storm Team expects a slight cooldown heading into next week, with highs trending a bit below average as the lingering summer heat begins to ease.

Tuesday: Highs in the upper 80s, isolated showers north of Rome–Canton–Gainesville line.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs steady in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Warmer with highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Peak heat of the week, sunny and hot with a high near 92.

Saturday: Still warm, highs near 91, mostly dry.

Sunday: Slight cooldown, highs in the upper 80s with sun and a few clouds.

Early next week: Trend toward below-average temperatures, easing out of the 90s.