Metro Atlanta weather: Cooler, windy to start week

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published  September 7, 2025 3:26pm EDT
Sunday morning forecast

Dry and mild week ahead.

The Brief

GEORGIA - Expect a stretch of cooler-than-usual weather this week, with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

What they're saying:

"Looks like upper 70s to low 80s once again for highs for today and tomorrow," said FOX 5 Storm Team's Greg Majewski. "And then it looks like a little more sunshine building into Tuesday."

The big story for Monday will be the winds. The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts gusts could reach up to 23 miles per hour in the metro area.

"Not quite wind advisory criteria, but definitely a little refreshing," said Majewski.

What's next:

By midweek, sunshine will stick around, and temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s as the work week ends.

The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team. 

