Metro Atlanta weather: Cooler, windy to start week

The Brief Expect a stretch of cooler-than-usual weather this week, with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The big story for Monday will be the winds. By midweek, sunshine will stick around, and temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s.



Expect a stretch of cooler-than-usual weather this week, with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

What they're saying:

"Looks like upper 70s to low 80s once again for highs for today and tomorrow," said FOX 5 Storm Team's Greg Majewski. "And then it looks like a little more sunshine building into Tuesday."

The big story for Monday will be the winds. The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts gusts could reach up to 23 miles per hour in the metro area.

"Not quite wind advisory criteria, but definitely a little refreshing," said Majewski.

What's next:

By midweek, sunshine will stick around, and temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s as the work week ends.