Metro Atlanta weather: Cooler, windy to start week
GEORGIA - Expect a stretch of cooler-than-usual weather this week, with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
What they're saying:
"Looks like upper 70s to low 80s once again for highs for today and tomorrow," said FOX 5 Storm Team's Greg Majewski. "And then it looks like a little more sunshine building into Tuesday."
The big story for Monday will be the winds. The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts gusts could reach up to 23 miles per hour in the metro area.
"Not quite wind advisory criteria, but definitely a little refreshing," said Majewski.
What's next:
By midweek, sunshine will stick around, and temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s as the work week ends.
The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team.