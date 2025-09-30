Metro Atlanta Weather: Cloudy, slim rain chance, cooler temps

The Brief Cloudy skies with only a slight chance of rain today Breezy northeast winds bringing drier, cooler air Highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s by late week



North Georgia is starting Tuesday under a blanket of clouds, but don’t expect much in the way of rain to close out September.

What we know:

Only a few isolated showers are possible today, leaving the region on track for one of its driest Septembers on record. Atlanta has received just 1 inch of rain so far this month, which would make it the fifth-driest September since recordkeeping began in 1879 if totals don’t increase by day’s end.

Temperatures will trend slightly below average as October begins. Highs in the 70s are expected late this week with crisp mornings dipping into the 50s. Breezy northeast winds are also expected to bring in drier, fall-like air across the region.

🌤️ 5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: 🌥️ Mostly cloudy, slim rain chance, breezy. High near 80°F.

Wednesday: ☁️ Partly to mostly cloudy, warmest day this week. High 80°F.

Thursday: 🌬️ Breezy, cooler air moves in. High 76°F, lows in 50s.

Friday: 🍂 Sunny and fall-like. High 74°F, morning lows in the 50s.

Weekend: 🌤️ Seasonable, mostly dry. Highs near 80°F, small rain chance Sunday/Monday.