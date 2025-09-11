Metro Atlanta weather: All in all, not too bad on Thursday

The Brief 🌡️ Morning lows in the 50s–60s, highs reach mid to upper 80s.

☀️ Mostly sunny and dry, only a stray shower possible north.

🔥 Warming trend continues into weekend, 90s return next week.

North Georgia is waking up to cool conditions Thursday, but forecasters say warmer afternoons are ahead with plenty of sunshine.

What we know:

Morning lows ranged from the low 50s in Blairsville to the mid-50s in Carrollton and the mid-60s in downtown Atlanta. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s under mostly clear skies.

The National Weather Service says conditions will remain largely dry. A few isolated raindrops could develop in the northern counties late in the day, but forecasters expect most of the precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground due to dry air.

High pressure will build into the region by Friday, reinforcing sunny skies and slightly above-average daytime highs. Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the lower 60s.

📅 Forecast at a Glance

☀️ Today: Sunny, highs mid-upper 80s, stray shower possible north.

🌙 Tonight: Clear, calm winds, lows near 62°.

🌞 Friday: Mostly sunny, highs mid-80s, a bit warmer than average.

🌤️ Weekend: Upper 80s, mostly sunny, trending hotter.

🔥 Next Week: 90s return with continued dry weather.