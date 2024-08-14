Metro Atlanta teen starts program to give glasses to homeless people

article

A metro Atlanta high school student has a vision to help people see more clearly.

Parkes Long, a junior at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, started the I Wanna See Project.

The project provides prescription eyeglasses to people who are homeless.

It's all done through $20 donations or gifts of gently used glasses.

So far, I Wanna See has raised $2,200 of its $17,000 goal.

