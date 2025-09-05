Metro Atlanta students planning walkout today to protest gun violence

article

The Brief Students in several Georgia cities planning walkouts over gun violence Organized by Students Demand Action after Minnesota school shooting Protests will urge bans on assault-style weapons and large magazines



Students across Georgia are planning to walk out of classrooms Friday to demand stronger gun laws following a mass school shooting in Minneapolis.

Two children were killed and 15 children and 3 adults were injured during the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School.

What we know:

The demonstrations, organized by Students Demand Action, called for bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens between the ages of 1 and 19 in the United States, according to Everytown.org. So far in 2025, they have been at least 91 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 31 deaths and 86 injuries nationally, according to the group.

Thursday was the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 2 students and 2 adults and injured several others at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia.

A map released by the group showed protests registered in Riverdale, Douglasville, Smyrna, Dacula, Macon and Savannah.

What's next:

The schools listed in the metro Atlanta area include Wheeler High School in Smyrna, Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, New Manchester High School in Douglasville, and an unspecified school in Dacula.

Walkouts are also listed for an unspecified school in Macon and Savannah Arts Academy and Savannah Early College.

The walkouts are generally scheduled around 11 a.m. and noon.