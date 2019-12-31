Metro Atlanta rings in 2020

The Peach Drop might have not happened to ring in 2020, but there were still plenty of things happening to celebrate.

The Battery in Cobb County celebrates its third annual New Year’s Eve bash. It's one of metro Atlanta's largest outdoor celebrations.

And it was a good time in Tucker as the city held its New Year’s Eve Family Festival.

The event, which ran from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., was geared towards families with young children.

This was the event’s first year although organizers said they hope to make it an annual Tucker tradition.

And in East Atlanta Village, a taste of celebration, before the clock struck midnight.

The community held family-friendly activities earlier Tuesday evening, with an early countdown and fireworks show for the kids.

There was also another firework show at midnight, as well as EAV’s version of the "ball drop" which instead features a digital rooster.