Metro Atlanta micropreemie defying all odds

Tiny, with tremendous fight.

That’s how the parents of Edyn White remember their youngest child, born at just 26 weeks.



"It was mind-blowing how little she was. Not everything was formed yet," Garrett White remembered.



Mom Bethany White developed preeclampsia, a life-threatening hypertensive disorder. She delivered Edyn via emergency C-section within an hour of arriving at the hospital. Weighing just over a pound and a half, Edyn wasn’t just premature. She was considered a micropreemie.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy of the family)



Edyn spent 129 days in the NICU. She overcame multiple complications, including respiratory distress syndrome; a pulmonary hemorrhage, acute bleeding into the lung; necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a serious intestinal disorder; and gastroesophageal reflux.



Now, Edyn is a thriving 3-year-old who stays busy trying to keep up with her three older sisters. She loves playing outside and any animal she encounters.



"Given all the complications she had and how little she was born, I’m glad she made it through," said Dr. Preeti Singh, neonatologist and medical director at Pediatrix Neonatology of Georgia and Tanner Medical Center Carrollton.

(Courtesy of the family)





Edyn's parents and doctor shared her story to encourage other families on similar journeys.

November is also Premature Awareness Month.



"It just tells how strong she is to overcome everything. That’s the story of her strength and perseverance. I hope she will take those qualities forward in her life," Singh said.