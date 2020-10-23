Metro Atlanta man wins $50K FOX Super 6 Debate Game jackpot

article

A Metro Atlanta man is walking away with $50,000, and all he had to do was download an app and answer six questions.

Minh Tran was the single winner of the $50K Debate Game FOX Super 6 jackpot. Users had to make accurate predictions about the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Born in Vietnam, Minh currently resides in Gwinnett County with his wife and two young daughters. He told FOX 5 that he saw a promo on FOX News for the FOX Super 6 app and decided to give it a try.

He says it has been a difficult year with the coronavirus, so he is thankful for the winnings.

"This is very helpful for our family this time of year," he told FOX 5. "This means everything. We are very happy right now."

FOX Super 6 is a free-to-play prediction game where players can win cash prizes for correctly predicting the outcome of events.

Minh says his home country was hit by a hurricane and some flooding and that he plans on donating a portion of his winnings to assist in the recovery efforts.

"There's a lot of people there who need this. I sent money to my uncle to help with the neighborhood for whoever needs it most," he said.

He said he also plans to buy his 10-year-old daughter, who just had a birthday, a birthday gift.

FOX Super 6 has already given away more than $1 million since it first launched in September 2019, primarily to winners who made correct predictions its weekly NFL contest.

Out of 678,000 entries for the Debate Game jackpot, only a single player got all six questions correct.

Here are some interesting statistics from the results of the contest:

About 30% of players correctly predicted that Biden wouldn't say "come on man" even though he said the phrase twice in the previous debate.

Only 5% of players guessed what Trump would say first mention "Pelosi" out of Fake News, Space Force, Emails, Pelosi, Radical Left, None to be said.

Neither candidate mentioned the word "vote" which only 4% of players correctly selected.

Biden first mentioned Mask (out of Mask, COVID, Folak, Here's the deal, My son, None to be said) with only 4% of players guessing this.

