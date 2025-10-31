Metro Atlanta Halloween forecast: Sunny skies, cool trick-or-treating temperatures

After a week of clouds and rain, sunshine is finally back just in time for Halloween across north Georgia.

What they're saying:

"At least we’re back to a day that will be sunny — because it’s been a long time coming," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "With a clear sky this morning, it already feels a little different."

Morning temperatures started in the 40s, dipping to 39 degrees in Blue Ridge, and Feldman says Friday’s warm-up will be the biggest of the week. "We’ll climb into the low 60s this afternoon with a cool breeze and clear skies," she said.

Those heading out for trick-or-treating can expect temperatures in the 50s — crisp but comfortable under a clear evening sky. After sunset, however, the chill will return quickly. "Temperatures plummet fast tonight," Feldman warned. "It’ll get cold enough between about 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday for a frost advisory to be necessary."

What's next:

Looking ahead, the weekend starts sunny and cool, but chances of rain return later in the weekend as another system approaches from the west.