Flooding shuts down roads, strands drivers across metro Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Flooding shuts down roads, strands drivers across metro Atlanta

By
Published  February 13, 2025 5:59am EST
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Heavy rain causing problems on roads

Rains has left plenty of damage and flooded roads as commuters across metro Atlanta begin heading to work.

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta residents could run into trouble after heavy rains overnight left flooded streets across the area. 

After a few crashes early Thursday morning, the interstates are all open, but some are dealing with closed lanes as crews work on the scene.

According to data from Georgia Power, a little more than 500 people in the area are dealing with outages.

GET THE LATEST TRAFFIC UPDATES HERE

Drivers stranded in Sandy Springs

The rain left a few drivers stuck on Meridian Mark Road in Sandy Springs near Scottish Rite Hospital.

Workers were wading in the water in an attempt to clear drains and flush the water out of the area.

Image 1 of 3

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Flooding on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in west Atlanta

The rains covered parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Drivers continued to pass through the water, and it appears that nobody got stuck.

Officials say drivers should exercise caution and turn around if water appears to be deep.

Metro Atlanta weather forecasts

Timeline:

Thursday and Friday will see more sunshine, including a dry Valentine’s Day on Friday, but the break from rain will be short-lived. 

Another round of showers is expected Saturday, with scattered rain during the daylight hours before stronger storms develop late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. 

Fortunately, Sunday may not be a complete washout, as conditions could improve as the day progresses.

Looking ahead to Presidents' Day on Monday, forecasters predict sunny and dry weather, offering a brief reprieve before the next weather system moves in.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from reports by FOX 5 reporters and photographers.

WeatherNewsGeorgia