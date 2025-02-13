Flooding shuts down roads, strands drivers across metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta residents could run into trouble after heavy rains overnight left flooded streets across the area.

After a few crashes early Thursday morning, the interstates are all open, but some are dealing with closed lanes as crews work on the scene.

According to data from Georgia Power, a little more than 500 people in the area are dealing with outages.

Drivers stranded in Sandy Springs

The rain left a few drivers stuck on Meridian Mark Road in Sandy Springs near Scottish Rite Hospital.

Workers were wading in the water in an attempt to clear drains and flush the water out of the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Flooding on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in west Atlanta

The rains covered parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Drivers continued to pass through the water, and it appears that nobody got stuck.

Officials say drivers should exercise caution and turn around if water appears to be deep.

Metro Atlanta weather forecasts

Timeline:

Thursday and Friday will see more sunshine, including a dry Valentine’s Day on Friday, but the break from rain will be short-lived.

Another round of showers is expected Saturday, with scattered rain during the daylight hours before stronger storms develop late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Fortunately, Sunday may not be a complete washout, as conditions could improve as the day progresses.

Looking ahead to Presidents' Day on Monday, forecasters predict sunny and dry weather, offering a brief reprieve before the next weather system moves in.