Metro Atlanta family raises awareness about importance of organ donors

The Brief April is National Donate Life Month, meant to help educate and raise awareness about the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation. The Schulten family shared their experience with kidney donation and being kidney transplant recipients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to highlight the importance of organ donation. One person can save or enhance the lives of 75 people by becoming an organ donor.



April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation, and also honor the donors who have given the gift of life. This month, when Children's Healthcare of Atlanta raised their flag to honor those lives, they recognized a family that's been touched by every stage of organ donation, both receiving and giving to help their loved ones.

It was a somber, but special moment as the Donate Life flag was raised at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. It's a reminder of the lives saved thanks to the selfless gift of organ donation.

"It’s leaving a legacy for their loved ones. There are over 3,000 Georgians waiting for a life-saving organ, and one donor can save and enhance the lives of 75 people with organ, eye, and tissue donations," Tina Kroeppler, the director of hospital development for LifeLink, said.

It's a gift the Schulten family is very familiar with. They shared their story at the flag-raising ceremony, detailing their journey with kidney disease and organ donation.

The backstory:

Rob Schulten was initially diagnosed with a kidney disease called FSGS 25 years ago after a routine check-up.

"So FSGS is a syndrome that scar tissue forms on the kidney and makes the filters on the kidneys stop or clog up so to speak, so your kidney function over time diminishes," he explained.

After living with the disease for 10 years, he ultimately needed a kidney transplant.

"I remember when I was sick, and I was on dialysis that my sister said, 'I’m gonna be your organ donor and nobody’s gonna get in my way,'" he said.

Rob Schulten received a life-saving organ donation from his sister. (FOX 5)

His sister donated her kidney, giving Rob the ultimate gift - one he continues to be grateful for.

Dig deeper:

Originally, the Schultens did not believe FSGS could be passed on to their children, but Children's Healthcare of Atlanta closely monitored Dane and Sidney and tested them to be sure. Their mom, Selina, remembers getting the news from their doctor.

"It turned out a few days later I got a call from her telling us that they had the same disease that their dad had, and she’s been with us every step of the way since," Selina Schulten said.

While Rob was able to wait until his 30s for a transplant, their eldest, Dane, needed one sooner. That's when Selina became the second donor in the family and gave her child life for a second time.

"There are so many times in life that we face obstacles, and we have no ability to make a difference. This for me is amazing that I was able to create a tangible difference here. I was able to put the Band-Aid on the boo-boo as it were, and I think a lot of times medical issues don’t resolve that way and I’m immensely grateful," she said.

Selina and Dane Schulten. (FOX 5)

Rob related to Dane's recovery in a way few others could.

"This was kind of a unique situation that I had been through, but what I learned is that everybody’s experience is a little different. I had to look at my child and try to understand where along the journey that they were and try to understand what they were going through," he said.

Selina Schulten said her donation has had minimal impact on her life.

"I had a little bit of pain as my incision was healing, which was expected, but on day four I was walking up and down my street. I have zero limitations, zero complications, and I don’t take any medication," she said. "Well, it had a little bit of physical impact on me. Initially, I have no change in my life, and what a gift it is that I can make a difference in somebody else’s life. I just want to be that example for the world."

What you can do:

They say while this has been their challenge, giving and receiving the gift of life has changed them for the better, and they hope to encourage others to do so as well.

"Well, my challenge is different than your challenge or anyone else’s challenge. I don’t think anyone gets through this world without a challenge, and I am immensely thankful for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the doctors and the staff here for taking such good care of my family and being with us every step of the way," she said.

While the Schultens' youngest child doesn't need a kidney donation yet, she could in the future.

If you are interested in learning more about kidney donation or Life Link, you can visit: https://lifelinkfoundation.org/

The Source: Good Day's Lindsay Tuman reported this story out of Atlanta.



