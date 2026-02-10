Metro Atlanta couple’s love story leads to colorful businesses

The Brief Kimberley and Anthony Clark are the powerhouse couple behind three local Painting with a Twist studios here in Metro Atlanta. The Clarks opened their first location (Sandy Springs) in 2023, inspired by a small "paint at home" birthday party Kimberley hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with "raising" their trio of Painting with a Twist studios, the high school sweethearts have also raised three sons!



Artist Marc Chagall once said, "Art must be an expression of love or it is nothing." And it’s safe to say Kimberley and Anthony Clark wholeheartedly agree.

The Clarks are the powerhouse couple behind three local Painting with a Twist studios here in Metro Atlanta (Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and Kennesaw). Painting with a Twist, of course, is a popular chain of art studios where guests can bring a bottle of wine, throw on a smock, and receive step-by-step instructions on painting a masterpiece in just a few hours. Founders Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney dreamed up the concept in 2007, and it’s since grown into a thriving network of around 300 franchise locations across the country.

Kimberley and Anthony Clark opened their first location (Sandy Springs) in 2023, inspired by a small "paint at home" birthday party Kimberley hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alpharetta location followed the next year, and the Kennesaw studio opened in 2025 — which means it’s been a very busy three years for the couple! But their story actually begins long before their leap into business ownership; the Clarks were high school sweethearts and have been married for more than three decades.

So, with an enduring love story that includes business ownership, Valentine’s Day is a special time for the couple and its trio of studios — which means plenty of love-themed paintings and special "date night" events on the calendar. For more information on upcoming events, click on the studios' websites below. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Kimberley and Anthony Clark, learning more about their "colorful" love story and path to entrepreneurship.

