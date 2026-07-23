Metro Atlanta comic-focused art studio hosts summer camps

The Brief Avondale Estates art studio The Comic Workshop is hosting a series of summer camps for budding young artists. The Comic Workshop is a comic-focused art studio created by the husband and wife team of Phillip and Stephanie Fleming, both of whom are artists and educators. This week’s camp theme is "Let’s Catch Monsters," and revolves around the super-popular monster capture and monster-taming entertainment genre.



When it comes to monster capture and taming in film, TV, and comics, there’s no bigger name than Pokémon. But right now, young artists in Metro Atlanta might just be creating the next big thing in collectible characters, thanks to a unique summer camp.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at The Comic Workshop, hanging out with the talented artists and instructors at this week’s comic art camp. The Comic Workshop is a comic-focused art studio created by the husband and wife team of Phillip and Stephanie Fleming, both of whom are artists and educators. The couple hosts a busy schedule of workshops and events at its Avondale Estates studio, including week-long summer camps for kids ages seven and older interested in comic art.

This week’s camp theme is "Let’s Catch Monsters," and revolves around the super-popular monster capture and monster-taming entertainment genre. Throughout the week, campers are creating their own monsters and even designing and producing trading cards for each one! And bonus: campers this week get lunch provided by Leftie Lee’s, the nearby bakery and sandwich shop!

The Comic Workshop is located at 2838 Franklin Street, Studio 122, in Avondale Estates, and summer camps continue through July 31st (next week’s theme is anime and manga!). For more information on camps and other programs offered at the studio, click here.