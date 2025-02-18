Metro Atlanta college student overcomes brain injury, now raising money

The Brief Overcoming Adversity: Georgia College and State University senior William Penn survived a life-threatening brain hemorrhage at age 10 and has since regained his health after intensive therapy. Giving Back: Penn founded the Friends of Will Penn Foundation to raise money for technology and therapies that aid children recovering from brain injuries. Community Support: A Boogie, Bourbon & BBQ fundraiser on March 1 in Chamblee will benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, helping provide resources for pediatric patients in recovery.



More than a decade after a near-fatal brain hemorrhage, a Georgia College and State University senior is dedicating his life to helping pediatric patients recover from similar conditions.

Accident changes everything

The backstory:

William Penn was just 10 years old when a routine summer day at the pool changed everything. On July 6, 2011, he took a dive into a 9-foot-deep pool. When he resurfaced, he was in pain—but he had no idea of the severity of his condition.

"It had gotten to the point where my head was hurting so bad that I couldn't function," Penn said.

At home, his father, Steve Penn, quickly realized this was more than just a headache.

"The last thing I remember is being carried out on a stretcher," William Penn said. "Then I blacked out and woke up a week and a half later—blind."

Long road to recovery

What we know:

Doctors diagnosed him with a massive brain hemorrhage and stroke caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in the brain. He spent 11 days in a medically induced coma and three weeks in the hospital, undergoing intensive therapy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Penn eventually regained his sight, but his journey was far from over. Physical and speech therapy became part of his daily routine, helping him relearn essential skills.

"It's amazing what can happen and how much good can come out of challenges when people show their support," Steve Penn said.

Helping others

Why you should care:

Now, Penn is paying it forward through the Friends of Will Penn Foundation, which raises money for technology and innovative therapies to aid children with brain injuries. Funds support resources such as robotics, computer applications, orthotics, acupuncture, and neuro-chiropractic care.

"It means a lot to experience it, benefit from it, and know that it's about paying it forward," Steve Penn said. "We hope these efforts will help other victims going through this."

William Penn encourages others facing obstacles to persevere.

"Don't give up if you hit a challenge," he said. "The only way out is through. You have to face it no matter what you do."

How you can help

What you can do:

Penn hopes to continue his mission by working in the medical field. His foundation is hosting a Boogie, Bourbon & BBQ fundraiser on March 1 in Chamblee, with proceeds benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.