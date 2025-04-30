Metro Atlanta childhood cancer survivor gives back to other patients

The Brief In 2015, Mary Tipton Carter was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 8 years old. The experience inspired her to start a tradition of making special gift baskets for other young patients. As of May, Carter will be 10 years cancer-free. For her 18th birthday, Mary Tipton asked her friends to bring toys for this year's gift baskets. She delivered them in February.



A day that once held bad memories for a local high schooler now represents one of generosity and hope.

Back in 2015, Mary Tipton Carter was diagnosed with cancer at 8 years old. Now, 10 years later, that experience has inspired her to give back to other young patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The backstory:

It's often said it takes a village when it comes to raising kids, but the same can be said for supporting kids facing childhood cancer.

"I remember when I was diagnosed being confused - because I'm a little kid - and scared. It's not a good feeling," Mary Tipton Carter said. "It takes a village and I wanted to be part of other people's village and find a way to uplift these kids and their families a little bit."

When Carter was 8 years old, she received the crushing diagnosis that she had ovarian cancer.

"I remember the child life specialist explaining to me what an ovary was while the doctor was outside telling my parents that I had cancer. That's what I remember," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mary Tipton Carter was diagnosed with cancer at 8 years old. (Courtesy of Mary Tipton Carter)

Dig deeper:

Carter was treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and went through three rounds of chemotherapy, but that diagnosis sticks with her and her mom, Nicole Carter.

"I remember for my diagnosis anniversary thinking I should do something. This is kind of a big deal," said Mary Tipton

That's what started a now 10-year tradition of putting together special gift baskets for other kids facing cancer. This year marked a major milestone in Mary Tipton's own journey to health. As of May, she will be 10 years cancer-free. That milestone means she'll have an even lesser chance that the cancer will reoccur, but the journey for any cancer patient doesn't stop even after treatment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ As of May, Marty Tipton Carter will be 10 years cancer-free. (FOX 5)

"The whole purpose of survivor care is surveillance so that if there's going to be something, we find it early," explained Dr. Karen Effinger, the co-director of the Cancer Survivor Program at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Effinger said the Cancer Survivor Program provides care for about 2,000 pediatric cancer survivors including Carter.

"I think it's helpful for families who are early in the process to see people like Mary Tipton who are doing so great afterward," said Effinger.

What they're saying:

For her 18th birthday, Mary Tipton asked her friends to bring toys for this year's gift baskets. She delivered them in February.

"It's great getting to see some of the people that took care of me. I love it. I love being able to give back to everyone," she said.

"We want to see more patients like Mary Tipton who have this as part of their history, but can still go out and do great things," said Effinger.