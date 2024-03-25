Metro Atlanta auto repair shop surprises single father with car

One metro Atlanta single father now has a new vehicle thanks to the owners of a local auto repair shop.

Christian Brothers Automotive recently had one of its customers donate an SUV, so they decided to pay it forward to Atwan Harvey.

Harvey, the single father of two young girls, said that the vehicle was the one thing on his list that he had still been looking for.

"I've got everything else. I finally got a good job and a nice place to stay," he said. "It was the last thing on my list."

Chris Bundrick, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, said he's made it a goal of his business to give what they can back to people who need help.

"When I was growing up, I had difficult times in a poor household and people helped us out," Bundrick said. "I got a lot of help and I want to give it back to others."

The company has made several similar donations to single-parent households across the area.