Mercedes-Benz stolen from Buckhead, thieves try to take victim's identity

Thieves took off with a Mercedes-Benz sedan in Buckhead Wednesday and the woman who owns the car says they likely used her registration and insurance to steal her identity.

Police say it was around 3 o'clock on Mar. 4 that thieves took off with her car on Paces Ferry Place, a strip mall with several luxury salons.

It has experienced it's share of break-ins over the past several months.

Police say cars were rummaged through Jan. 18, 17, and Dec. 7.

The victim of the most recent incident chose to remain anonymous.

She says this isn't her first time experiencing car crimes in Buckhead.

She says it’s her third and says that's why she's "never going to buy another car as long as [she] live[s] in the city.

Advertisement

The woman says she was close to her hair salon’s door, and therefore, her car, which is a 2019 Mercedes-Benz.

It’s a self-starter, so the fob in her pocket was enough for thieves to slide in her car and take off when she wasn’t looking.

Not long after that, the woman says, the crooks tried to steal her identity by using her name and address that was listed on her registration and insurance.

She was alerted and managed to freeze her accounts before any damage was done, but police say you should be aware of how sensitive your self-starting cars are.

Tasheena Brown with Atlanta police says it’s not uncommon to have insurance on an app on your phone, as opposed to leaving personal information in your car.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Atlanta Police Department.