Mend your broken heart with a free stay in an English cottage inspired by ‘The Holiday’

Going through a breakup is tough, and it can be even harder during the holidays when everyone seems to be snuggling up with their significant other. But fear not, a home rental service in the U.K. is looking to help mend your broken heart.

Independent Cottages is offering one lucky winner a free stay in an English cottage inspired by the “The Holiday.”

The 2006 romantic comedy, which stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, follows two dumped and depressed women who decide to swap houses for the holidays to get over their heartaches.

Diaz’s character, Amanda, heads off to the U.K. to stay in a cozy cottage, while Winslet’s character, Iris, travels to Los Angeles to live in luxury.

“Whether you’ve been dumped, ended a relationship that wasn’t working out, or realised you were lusting after someone who didn’t feel the same way, take a leaf out of Cameron Diaz’s book and mend your heart with a cottage stay in the glorious English countryside this winter,” the competition post reads.

Farthing Cottage in Cotswolds, England. (Independent Cottages)

In keeping up with the theme of the film, the competition is only open to contestants who’ve gone through a breakup recently.

Advertisement

The winner of the competition will receive a three-night stay for one at Farthing Cottage in Cotswolds, which is about a two-hour drive from London.

The cottage will be decorated for Christmas, and boasts a wooden fireplace, antique pine furniture, stone walls and tons of English charm.

“The friendly cottage owners will ensure you have everything you need for a comfortable stay, including chocolates and prosecco upon arrival to indulge in some ‘you time,’” the post assures.

To enter the competition, participants must share their breakup story with Independent Cottages by Dec. 2, 2019.

The stay will take place from Dec. 13-16, 2019 and the winner will be selected at random, according to the competition’s terms and conditions.

Travel costs and incidentals will not be included.

Contestants can submit their entry online for a chance to win here.



This story was reprorted from Los Angeles.