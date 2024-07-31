2 men wanted for car break-ins at Atlanta church, police say

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two men accused of breaking into cars at a local church.

On July 27, officers responded to reports of car break-ins at the Flipper Temple A-M-E Church on the 500 block of Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard.

In security video provided by police, one man is seen climbing out of an SUV holding at least one purse and wallet. Both men then take off on a Bird scooter.

Both men were wearing hoodies. One man had light-colored headphones.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information about the break-ins, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.