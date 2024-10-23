Men caught on camera breaking into Atlanta apartment, police say

Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them identify a group of men who investigators say were caught on cameras breaking into an apartment.

Officials say the burglary happened on Oct. 15 at The Mill at Westside apartments on the 900 block of Hull Road NW.

According to police, doorbell cameras caught the two men knocking on the apartment door and ringing the doorbell.

"They not here," one of the men is heard telling the other in the footage.

Officials say the men returned with three other people an hour later and forced their way inside the apartment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Once inside, investigators say the man stole multiple items before fleeing the scene.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.