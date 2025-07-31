Men sought for armed robbery in Regal Atlantic Station parking lot
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who may have been involved in an armed robbery at Atlantic Station earlier this month.
What we know:
According to investigators, the incident happened between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on July 5 in the parking lot of the Regal Atlantic Station movie theater. The victim was reportedly robbed by three masked men.
Person No. 1: Wearing an orange Denim Tears hoodie and white Air Force sneakers
Person No. 2: Wearing a gray Nike hoodie and red and white Jordan sneakers
Person No. 3: Wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, hair in dreadlocks
What they're saying:
Police say they are seeking tips from anyone who may recognize the individuals, recall seeing similar clothing in the area, or know of other related incidents.
A reward of $5,000 is being offered in connection to the arrests of those responsible for the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip at www.stopcrimeatl.org, texting "CSGA" to 738477, or using the P3 Tip app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.