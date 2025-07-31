Expand / Collapse search

Men sought for armed robbery in Regal Atlantic Station parking lot

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2025 6:29am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Photos courtesy of Atlanta PD

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for three men possibly involved in a July 5 armed robbery at Regal Atlantic Station; the incident occurred between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
    • The men were described as wearing distinctive clothing, including an orange Denim Tears hoodie, a gray Nike hoodie with red and white Jordans, and a white T-shirt with dark jeans and dreadlocks.
    • A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to their arrest; anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta via phone, website, text, or the P3 Tip app.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who may have been involved in an armed robbery at Atlantic Station earlier this month.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident happened between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on July 5 in the parking lot of the Regal Atlantic Station movie theater. The victim was reportedly robbed by three masked men. 

Person No. 1: Wearing an orange Denim Tears hoodie and white Air Force sneakers

Person No. 2: Wearing a gray Nike hoodie and red and white Jordan sneakers

Person No. 3: Wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, hair in dreadlocks

What they're saying:

Police say they are seeking tips from anyone who may recognize the individuals, recall seeing similar clothing in the area, or know of other related incidents.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered in connection to the arrests of those responsible for the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip at www.stopcrimeatl.org, texting "CSGA" to 738477, or using the P3 Tip app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Source

  • Information provided in press release from Atlanta Police Department. 

