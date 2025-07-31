Men sought for armed robbery in Regal Atlantic Station parking lot

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for three men possibly involved in a July 5 armed robbery at Regal Atlantic Station; the incident occurred between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The men were described as wearing distinctive clothing, including an orange Denim Tears hoodie, a gray Nike hoodie with red and white Jordans, and a white T-shirt with dark jeans and dreadlocks. A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to their arrest; anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta via phone, website, text, or the P3 Tip app.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who may have been involved in an armed robbery at Atlantic Station earlier this month.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident happened between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on July 5 in the parking lot of the Regal Atlantic Station movie theater. The victim was reportedly robbed by three masked men.

Person No. 1: Wearing an orange Denim Tears hoodie and white Air Force sneakers

Person No. 2: Wearing a gray Nike hoodie and red and white Jordan sneakers

Person No. 3: Wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, hair in dreadlocks

What they're saying:

Police say they are seeking tips from anyone who may recognize the individuals, recall seeing similar clothing in the area, or know of other related incidents.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered in connection to the arrests of those responsible for the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip at www.stopcrimeatl.org, texting "CSGA" to 738477, or using the P3 Tip app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.