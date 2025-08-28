Men in pajama pants, hoodie wanted after Douglas County robbery

The Brief Two men robbed the Crossroads Country Store in Douglas County early Tuesday, then fled on a four-wheeler. One man was wearing pajama pants and armed with a gun; the second wore a hoodie, sweatpants, and shoe coverings. Deputies released surveillance images and are asking the public for help identifying the men.



Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators say two men robbed the Crossroads Country Store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, then fled on a four-wheeler.

What we know:

Surveillance images released by the sheriff’s office show one suspect wearing green-and-black pajama pants, a mask, gloves, and carrying a gun. The second man was dressed in sweatpants, a hoodie, and had coverings over his shoes. Investigators also shared a photo of the four-wheeler used as their getaway vehicle.

Mekia Gragg wasn’t on duty at the time, but one of her co-workers was working behind the counter when the men entered the store.

Why you should care:

"Thank God he didn’t shoot her. Being robbed is never something anybody wants to go through," Gragg said.

According to Gragg, the suspect in pajama pants first tried to force his way through the locked door leading to the cashier’s booth. When that didn’t work, he attempted to smash the glass.

"These are bulletproof windows, so he couldn’t get in, even though he was banging on it with the gun," Gragg explained. "He realized the window was open, so he jumped through, got into the safe and grabbed a little cash."

What's next:

Deputies say the two men then fled on the four-wheeler parked outside. They’re asking the public for help identifying the suspects and learning where they may be.

Gragg says she hopes the men are caught soon. She added that the store already has plans to increase security, including adding more cameras and lighting around the property.