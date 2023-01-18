Men may experience depression differently from women

When we think about depression in men, Dr. Suvrat Bhargave of the Center for Family Psychiatry in Tyrone, Georgia says we often think about sadness.

"But it turns out the number one symptom of depression in men is not sadness, it’s often irritability," Bhargave says. "So, (it's) being more easily irritated, frustrated, having big reactions to things. And, men who are depressed understand that they are irritable. It's not as though they don't realize that their reactions are much bigger than they used to be."

The National Institute of Mental Health says other common signs of depression in men may include:

Feeling anxious or restless

Loss of interest in work, family, hobbies

Problems with sexual desire and performance

Feeling sad, "empty," flat, or hopeless

Not being able to concentrate or remember details

Feeling tired, not being able to sleep or sleeping too much.

Bhargave says men may also experience physical symptoms of depression, such as headache or stomach issues.

"It can affect their energy level on how much they can do things," Dr. Bhargave says. "Their focus can often be affected when they're depressed. Sleep patterns will change, and even their appetites will sometimes change. And, I think one of the messages that a lot of men need to hear is that it's okay to ask for help because there is a way for them to feel better. "

Bhargave says treatment usually involves either medication, like antidepressants, or talk therapy, or a combination of both.

"So all I'm asking men to do, is, to come in and start the discussion, talk to their primary care doctors, talk to a therapist, come in and see a psychiatrist," he says. "Whatever you're comfortable, whoever you're comfortable talking to, just begin the discussion and trust that the expert will be able to tell you what's the best plan for you."