Men charged for killing eight geese out of season in Union County

Wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources charged two men for hunting geese our of season on Lake Nottely in Union County.

The DNR said a warden received a tip that two meant were hunting geese on the lake outside of the regular season. The caller said they witnessed the hunters shoot several geese.

DNR wardens conducted a boating stop in a patrol vessel after finding the suspects' boat.

The DNR said neither of the two men were from Georgia and they had shot eight geese out of season and were hunting with unplugged shotguns.

The DNR said the geese were confiscated and donated to a family in need.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.