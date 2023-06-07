15 men arrested for soliciting sex in two-day Coweta County human trafficking operation

A two-day human trafficking sting in Coweta County, ended with more than 20 arrests, including a Miami man who investigators say brought a woman to metro Atlanta to work in the sex industry and has been identified as a victim of human trafficking.

Investigators say the goals of this human trafficking sting were to identify potential victims as well as the person trapping them in that lifestyle. And third, to arrest the men buying sex who investigators are a big part of the problem.

In all, deputies arrested 15 men for soliciting sex from an undercover officer during this two-day human trafficking

Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit say they arrested Vidal Rabi Arnaldo-Cesar who they sat brought a Cuban immigrant to Atlanta from Miami to work in the sex industry here. He has been charged with human trafficking.

They say she was one of four women they identified as a victim of human trafficking in this sting.

In all, eight people were arrested for prostitution.

The sheriff’s office says it has offered assistance to all the women, not just the ones that were immediately identified as victims of human trafficking.