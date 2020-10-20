Expand / Collapse search
Memorial service to be held Thursday for HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce

By Barbi Barbee
Published 
Updated October 22
Texas
HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was killed in the line of duty on October 16, 2020. (Courtesy: The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association)

HOUSTON - A memorial service will be held on Thursday for the Houston Fire Department arson investigator who was killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service for Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce is set for 11 a.m. at Lakewood Church, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

A memorial march was scheduled for 10 a.m.

Investigator Bruce was shot Friday morning in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood while conducting surveillance in an arson investigation.

He began his career with the Houston Fire Dpeartment in 2003 and was an investigator for five years. He previously served out of HFD Fire Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.

Investigator Bruce is survived by his wife, his 12-year-old daughter and his 8-year-old son.

