Video: Burglary suspect armed with machete tries to avoid police by hiding in homeless camp

A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in-hand.

Officials said the man was accused of trying to break into a building on Memorial Drive SE around 5:08 p.m. on July 28. A witness told police the suspect was on the run.

As the officer closed in on him, he claimed he realized the suspect was carrying a machete and tried to deploy his taser. It failed.

The chase continued into a homeless encampment, where the suspect tried to hide in a tent.

Eventually, he surrendered and was charged with loitering or prowling, and obstruction of an officer. The entire exchange was captured on body camera footage.

He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.