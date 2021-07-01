Lavonia police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Police officers in Lavonia, Georgia need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials with the Lavonia Police Department says 14-year-old Mellie Reeves was last seen in the Beaver Creek Community Thursday morning.

The missing teenager is described as being around 5-feet-4-inches tall and has black hair.

Reeves was last known to be wearing a black shirt and shorts.

If you have any information that could help police find Reeves, please call the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848 or by dialing 911.

