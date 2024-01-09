Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump announces passing of 'beloved' mother: 'We will miss her beyond measure'

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published 
Melania Trump
FOX News
812bf285- article

FILE - US First Lady Melania Trump's parents, Viktor (R) and Amalija Knavs arrive on the South Lawn upon their return to the White House after a weekend in Bedminster, in Washington, DC on August 19, 2018. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Former first lady Melania Trump announced the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady wrote in a X post.

Trump called her mother "strong" and "entirely devoted" to her family.

Amalija-Knavs3.jpg

FILE - Left, Barron and First Lady Melania Trump, her mother, Amalija Knavs, and President Donald Trump make their way towards Marine One from the White House Friday June 29, 2018. ( Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call)

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity," Trump wrote. "She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law."

"We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," she added.

MELANIA TRUMP SPENDS CHRISTMAS WITH AILING MOTHER, MISSING MAR-A-LAGO CELEBRATION

Amalija-Knavs.jpg

FILE - Amalija Knavs, mother of First Lady Melania Trump, disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, June 29, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The news comes after former President Donald Trump said that Knavs was "very ill" at his New Year's Eve's celebration at his home in South Florida.

MELANIA TRUMP TO SPEAK TO NEW AMERICAN CITIZENS ABOUT RESPONSIBILITY OF 'GUARDING OUR FREEDOM'

"Hopefully she'll be recovering,' the former president said after mentioning he had gotten off the phone with Melania who was at a Miami hospital with her sick mother.

"It's a tough one, a very tough one," Trump continued.

Amalija-Knavs1.jpg

FILE - Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs, parents of first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn as they return from Bedminster, N.J. at the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Similarly, Melania was absent from the family's Christmas celebrations as she took care of her ailing mother.

"Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," a source close to Melania Trump told Fox News Digital. "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother." 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

