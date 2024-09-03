Mega Millions jackpot reaches $681M, Powerball also on rise

article

If you need an extra push to get out of bed for work, this might do the trick. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a staggering $681 million.

A winning ticket could net the lucky holder more than $336 million in cash. The next drawing is scheduled for tonight at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is also climbing, currently sitting at $93 million. The next drawing for Powerball will take place tomorrow night, giving players another chance at a significant prize.