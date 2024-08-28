Mega Million jackpot estimated to be $627M on Friday

article

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $627 million ($309.1 million cash) for the final drawing of August, after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. If won, this would be the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

In Tuesday's drawing, one Georgia Lottery player won $10,000 by matching four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market on Woodstock Road in Roswell.

This marks the 24th drawing since the last jackpot was won on June 4, with a prize of $552 million. Players are reminded that there are nine ways to win in Mega Millions, with prizes ranging from $2 to the full jackpot.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased statewide at Georgia Lottery retailers or online for Georgia residents. Proceeds from the lottery support educational programs in the state, including the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia's Pre-K Program.