Meetings being held in Clayton County to discuss property tax relief
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County voters will soon decide on property tax relief for seniors, veterans and other residents facing financial hardship.
What we know:
House Bill 870, on the ballot Nov. 4, would expand homestead exemptions to ease property tax costs.
County leaders are holding community meetings to inform voters.
The next session is Thursday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at Flint River Community Center in Riverdale. Click here for more information.