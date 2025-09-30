Expand / Collapse search

Meetings being held in Clayton County to discuss property tax relief

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 30, 2025 6:47am EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FILE PHOTO

The Brief

    • Clayton residents to vote Nov. 4 on property tax relief
    • Bill offers exemptions for seniors, veterans, residents in need
    • Community meetings scheduled ahead of election

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County voters will soon decide on property tax relief for seniors, veterans and other residents facing financial hardship.

What we know:

House Bill 870, on the ballot Nov. 4, would expand homestead exemptions to ease property tax costs.

County leaders are holding community meetings to inform voters. 

The next session is Thursday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at Flint River Community Center in Riverdale. Click here for more information. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Clayton County government. 

Clayton CountyNewsPersonal Finance