Meet the Los Angeles toddler who is the youngest member of American Mensa with an IQ of 146

A Los Angeles toddler has been accepted into Mensa— the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. Kashe Quest is just two years old, going on three, and has an IQ of 146, while the average IQ in America is 100.

Currently, Quest is the youngest member of American Mensa.

"We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes," said Sukhjit Athwal, Kashe's mother.

Kashe can also identify all 50 states by shape and location on a map. She is learning Spanish, knows over 50 signs in sign language, can count to 100, can identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols and is even learning to read.

"At the end of the day, she's in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more," said Athwal.

Sukhjit says it is important to let Kashe lead the way.

"I think one of the biggest things with me and her daughter and making sure she has a childhood and we don't force anything on her too. We're kind of going at her pace and we want to just make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be," said Athwal.

