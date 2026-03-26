Meet Seng: Zoo Atlanta's newest endangered resident

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The Brief Zoo Atlanta has welcomed Seng, a critically endangered Siamese crocodile, to the Scaly Slimy Spectacular exhibit. The young male arrived from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on March 20. Siamese crocodiles nearly went extinct in 1992 and remain threatened by habitat loss and human trade.



Zoo Atlanta is now home to one of the rarest crocodile species on Earth following the arrival of a new resident at its reptile exhibit.

What we know:

Seng, a young male Siamese crocodile, moved into his new home at Scaly Slimy Spectacular: The Amphibian and Reptile Experience on March 20.

Zoo officials confirmed he was transferred from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park to the Atlanta facility.

Visitors can now see the critically endangered crocodile in a habitat designed to replicate his natural environment.

What they're saying:

Gina Ferrie, vice president of collections and conservation, said she hopes the new resident will help educate guests on the importance of conservation efforts in wetland environments.

"Siamese crocodiles are among the most endangered crocodilians in the world, with a conservation message that extends far beyond the borders of this species' native range," said Ferrie. "We hope that as our members and guests get to know Seng, they will learn more and help us tell the story of the need to protect wetland environments and to keep these wild habitats healthy for the countless species, including humans, that rely on them."

The backstory:

Native to Southeast Asia, Siamese crocodiles are primarily found today in Cambodia, with smaller populations in Laos and Indonesia, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In 1992, the crocs were reported as virtually "Extinct in the Wild."

While the species is extensively bred and maintained in captivity for its meat and skin, wild populations remain threatened by habitat loss and degradation, partially attributed to pesticides introduced into wetland environments.

The IUCN reports that they are included in China's trade in live animals for food.