Meet Joe Freeman: Atlanta school teacher's heartwarming mentorship

An Atlanta Public Schools teacher, who has been featured on a national talk show, has mentored a Virginia boy for more than a year, proving a positive impact has no bounds.

First, he appeared on a Los Angeles-based show about his books that discussed tough topics in kid-friendly language.

He didn't know a Virginia grandmother was watching. She was so impressed by Mr. Freeman's bond with his students that she looked him up to ask for tips on how to keep young people, like her grandson, "Trey," engaged.

She didn't know Mr. Freeman would respond the very next day. He's been in their lives ever since.

Mr. Joe Freeman has been teaching for more than 20 years.

"When I first started, I had a little bit more hair," he said with a laugh.

Now, he teaches third grade at Morris Branson Elementary, but his passion for inspiring young generations is so clear that talk shows in LA reached out to him about his children's books.

"The first time was because one of my students happened to dress as one of his favorite authors, which happened to be me, and it went viral," he said. "Producers reached out, flew us to LA."

It was that appearance that impressed Chesterfield County's Denita Caffery.

She'd noticed her grandson, Trey, was apprehensive about starting middle school.

"I felt like Mr. Freeman has pointers on how to talk to children," she told FOX 5's Alex Whittler via Zoom. "I looked up the name of his book and on his page was an email address."

The very next day, Mr. Freeman responded-- not with tips, but with a proposition.

"I call him 'Big Play Trey," Freeman said. "Every Tuesday is 'Big Play Trey Day.’"

The two football fanatics talk for an hour each week. They started with a list of Trey's concerns and their talks made quite an impression.

"He changed my life," Trey said.

"We worked through that list backwards, being the things he thought were most challenging for him. We did those first because he had the most energy to do it," Freeman said.

"Every time it's Tuesday and his family calls him, he tells them today is 'Trey Day' and they say 'oh my bad,'" Trey said.

It helps. They have so much in common, including Trey's growing travel bug, but it's the individualized attention that has made Trey come out of his shell.

"I never expected this. I just sent an email because it felt like the right thing to do. It has worked out better than I could've imagined," Trey's grandmother said.

Trey and Mr. Freeman met in person for the first time to tape another segment for that national talk show. Their connection is proof: You never know who's watching and appreciates the work you do. So whatever it is you give to this world, make sure it's your best.